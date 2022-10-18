Short Interest in Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF) Grows By 7.9%

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 480,200 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the September 15th total of 445,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS:HNSBF remained flat at $5.75 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.95. Hansa Biopharma AB has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $5.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on HNSBF. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) from SEK 223 to SEK 244 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a SEK 135 target price for the company.

About Hansa Biopharma AB (publ)

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ), a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunomodulatory treatments for enabling transplants and rare immunoglobulin G (IgG)-mediated autoimmune conditions, gene therapy, and cancer using its proprietary enzyme technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate is Imlifidase, an antibody cleaving enzyme therapy that is in phase 3 clinical trial for use in sensitized kidney transplantations patients, as well as for anti-GBM antibody disease; and phase 2 clinical trial for antibody-mediated kidney transplant rejection and Guillain Barré syndrome.

