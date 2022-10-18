Short Interest in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Rises By 13.2%

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,710,000 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the September 15th total of 4,160,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Hasbro Stock Performance
Shares of Hasbro stock traded down $1.95 on Tuesday, hitting $65.76. 3,022,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,711. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.80. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $65.44 and a 1 year high of $105.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43.
Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.
Hasbro Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hasbro by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,087,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,111,000 after acquiring an additional 653,202 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hasbro by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,337,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,210,000 after acquiring an additional 23,978 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Hasbro by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,145,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,711,000 after acquiring an additional 713,710 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in Hasbro by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,413,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hasbro by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,409,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,384,000 after acquiring an additional 166,917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
HAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $91.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.18.
About Hasbro
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hasbro (HAS)
- Will Goldman Sachs’ Earnings & Revenue Beats Lift Sector Higher?
- Another Relief Rally? Here’s a Playbook for Traders and Investors
- Lockheed Martin: Get Defensive With Defense Stocks
- Twilio and Its 65% Upside Going Into Q4
- Cloudflare Lights Up With 13% Gain After Wells Fargo Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.