Short Interest in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Rises By 13.2%

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,710,000 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the September 15th total of 4,160,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of Hasbro stock traded down $1.95 on Tuesday, hitting $65.76. 3,022,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,711. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.80. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $65.44 and a 1 year high of $105.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.16%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hasbro by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,087,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,111,000 after acquiring an additional 653,202 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hasbro by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,337,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,210,000 after acquiring an additional 23,978 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Hasbro by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,145,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,711,000 after acquiring an additional 713,710 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in Hasbro by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,413,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hasbro by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,409,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,384,000 after acquiring an additional 166,917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $91.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.18.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

See Also

