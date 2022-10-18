Short Interest in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Increases By 14.8%

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,110,000 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the September 15th total of 3,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 734,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days. Approximately 8.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Hawaiian

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hawaiian during the second quarter valued at approximately $325,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the second quarter worth approximately $2,219,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 21.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 8,736 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the second quarter worth approximately $456,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 69.5% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 60,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 24,669 shares during the period. 91.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.17.

Hawaiian Stock Performance

Shares of HA traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.34. 679,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 954,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.80. Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $12.76 and a 1 year high of $24.27. The stock has a market cap of $736.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.84.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.04). Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 10.93% and a negative return on equity of 59.24%. The business had revenue of $691.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.08 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Hawaiian will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hawaiian

(Get Rating)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.