Short Interest in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Expands By 5.1%

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,730,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the September 15th total of 30,200,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. KGI Securities cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.41.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 0.7 %

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.87. The stock had a trading volume of 731,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,337,922. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $17.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $934,632.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hewlett Packard Enterprise

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 211.8% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.