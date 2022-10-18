Short Interest in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Decreases By 9.9%

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,680,000 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the September 15th total of 15,190,000 shares. Currently, 12.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.1 days.

HYLN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Hyliion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

NYSE HYLN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.58. 19,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,334. The stock has a market cap of $447.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.30. Hyliion has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $9.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.33 and a 200-day moving average of $3.50.

Hyliion ( NYSE:HYLN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.44 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hyliion will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Hyliion by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 111,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hyliion by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 62,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Hyliion by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 407,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Hyliion by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Hyliion by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 49,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications; and battery packs. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

