Short Interest in Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR) Expands By 7.8%

Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the September 15th total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Rothberg acquired 64,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $95,035.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 543,858 shares in the company, valued at $804,909.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jonathan M. Rothberg acquired 64,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $95,035.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 543,858 shares in the company, valued at $804,909.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan M. Rothberg acquired 303,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.46 per share, with a total value of $442,580.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 479,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,281.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 11,797 shares of company stock worth $17,106 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyperfine alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyperfine

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYPR. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hyperfine during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hyperfine during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hyperfine during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hyperfine during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Hyperfine during the first quarter worth about $53,000. 23.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyperfine Trading Up 7.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HYPR traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,058. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.09. Hyperfine has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $16.61.

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Hyperfine will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on HYPR. B. Riley began coverage on Hyperfine in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Hyperfine from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $2.40 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Hyperfine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hyperfine, Inc provides imaging, monitoring, and magnetic resonance imaging products. It offers Swoop Portable MR imaging system to address an unmet need in point-of-care medical imaging through a combination of hardware and software services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hyperfine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyperfine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.