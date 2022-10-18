Short Interest in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) Increases By 25.5%

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBXGet Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,130,000 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the September 15th total of 3,290,000 shares. Approximately 16.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 694,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Insider Activity at Inhibrx

In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking purchased 1,333,333 shares of Inhibrx stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,999,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,427,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,819,210. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking bought 1,333,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $39,999,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,427,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,819,210. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total value of $1,112,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,235,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,193,084.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inhibrx

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Inhibrx by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Inhibrx by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Inhibrx by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Inhibrx by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Inhibrx by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on INBX. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Inhibrx to $48.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Inhibrx from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Inhibrx Trading Up 0.5 %

INBX traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $30.00. 745,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,604. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a current ratio of 7.50. Inhibrx has a 12 month low of $7.67 and a 12 month high of $47.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 2.71.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 430.07% and a negative net margin of 1,575.91%. Sell-side analysts expect that Inhibrx will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Inhibrx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

Further Reading

