Short Interest in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) Increases By 25.5%

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,130,000 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the September 15th total of 3,290,000 shares. Approximately 16.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 694,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking purchased 1,333,333 shares of Inhibrx stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,999,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,427,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,819,210. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking bought 1,333,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $39,999,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,427,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,819,210. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total value of $1,112,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,235,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,193,084.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Inhibrx by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Inhibrx by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Inhibrx by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Inhibrx by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Inhibrx by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on INBX. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Inhibrx to $48.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Inhibrx from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

INBX traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $30.00. 745,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,604. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a current ratio of 7.50. Inhibrx has a 12 month low of $7.67 and a 12 month high of $47.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 2.71.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 430.07% and a negative net margin of 1,575.91%. Sell-side analysts expect that Inhibrx will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

