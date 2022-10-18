Short Interest in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Declines By 8.7%

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the September 15th total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,455,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 431.7% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 515.4% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.9% during the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IEI traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $113.57. The company had a trading volume of 10,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,599. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.60 and a 200-day moving average of $118.56. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.84 and a 1-year high of $129.89.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

