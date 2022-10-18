Short Interest in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Drops By 10.1%

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the September 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NYSE HPS traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,545. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.64 and a 200 day moving average of $16.21. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $19.89.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
