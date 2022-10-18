Short Interest in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Drops By 10.1%

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the September 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE HPS traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,545. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.64 and a 200 day moving average of $16.21. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $19.89.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III alerts:

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 21,549 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000.

(Get Rating)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.