Short Interest in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Rises By 27.7%

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the September 15th total of 2,380,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 547,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on KW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KW opened at $15.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.13. Kennedy-Wilson has a 12 month low of $13.97 and a 12 month high of $25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.69.

Kennedy-Wilson Announces Dividend

Kennedy-Wilson ( NYSE:KW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.13). Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 30.28%. The firm had revenue of $136.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.74 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.50%.

Insider Transactions at Kennedy-Wilson

In related news, Director Stanley R. Zax acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.15 per share, for a total transaction of $635,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 458,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,327,220. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Mary Ricks sold 61,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $1,191,065.92. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 2,142,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,487,724.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley R. Zax acquired 35,000 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.15 per share, for a total transaction of $635,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 458,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,327,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 23.2% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,221,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,343,000 after acquiring an additional 418,662 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Kennedy-Wilson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 652,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,362,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 632,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,977,000 after buying an additional 38,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 433,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,210,000 after buying an additional 46,305 shares in the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

