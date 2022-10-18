Short Interest in Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) Increases By 14.9%

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the September 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 551,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Tritium DCFC Stock Down 6.1 %
DCFC traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $2.63. The company had a trading volume of 384,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,117. Tritium DCFC has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.48 and its 200 day moving average is $6.84.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Varley Holdings PTY Ltd. bought a new stake in Tritium DCFC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,673,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Tritium DCFC in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,370,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Tritium DCFC in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,668,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Tritium DCFC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,292,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Tritium DCFC in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,622,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.56% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Tritium DCFC Company Profile
Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers, such as 50, 75, 175, and 350-kilowatt chargers.
Featured Stories
