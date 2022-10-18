Short Interest in Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) Increases By 14.9%

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the September 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 551,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Tritium DCFC Stock Down 6.1 %

DCFC traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $2.63. The company had a trading volume of 384,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,117. Tritium DCFC has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.48 and its 200 day moving average is $6.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Varley Holdings PTY Ltd. bought a new stake in Tritium DCFC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,673,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Tritium DCFC in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,370,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Tritium DCFC in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,668,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Tritium DCFC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,292,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Tritium DCFC in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,622,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tritium DCFC Company Profile

DCFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered shares of Tritium DCFC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Tritium DCFC from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Tritium DCFC in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Tritium DCFC from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tritium DCFC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers, such as 50, 75, 175, and 350-kilowatt chargers.

