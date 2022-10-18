Siacoin Market Cap Hits $175.15 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $175.15 million and approximately $8.35 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Siacoin has traded 1% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,429.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000306 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00022008 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.59 or 0.00265503 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00122440 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $147.98 or 0.00761589 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.99 or 0.00560915 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000668 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005145 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.55 or 0.00249876 BTC.
Siacoin Profile
Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 52,280,572,992 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Siacoin
