Siacoin Market Cap Hits $175.15 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $175.15 million and approximately $8.35 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Siacoin has traded 1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,429.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000306 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00022008 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.59 or 0.00265503 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00122440 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $147.98 or 0.00761589 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.99 or 0.00560915 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005145 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.55 or 0.00249876 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 52,280,572,992 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is an actively developed decentralized storage platform. Users all over the world contribute disk storage from their computers to form a decentralized network.Anybody with siacoins can rent storage from hosts on Sia. This is accomplish via “smart” storage contracts stored on the Sia blockchain. The smart contract provides a payment to the host only after the host has kept the file for a given amount of time. If the host loses the file, the host does not get paid.The distrubuted nature of the Sia network enables many optimizations in latency, throughput, reliability, and security. The decentralized nature of the Sia network enables anyone with storage to get paid, lowering the barrier to entry and reducing the overall price of cloud storage.The Sia cryptocurrency is live! You can rent storage using siacoins and hosts providing storage to the network receive compensation in the form of siacoins. The storage platform itself is still in beta, and only uploads that are 500mb or less in size are supported by the wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

