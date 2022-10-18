Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 47,820 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 890,363 shares.The stock last traded at $29.57 and had previously closed at $30.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWIR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair downgraded Sierra Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities downgraded Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sierra Wireless from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.57.

Sierra Wireless Stock Down 4.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sierra Wireless ( NASDAQ:SWIR Get Rating ) (TSE:SW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.45 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.81%. The business’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWIR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,761,074 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,770,000 after acquiring an additional 466,126 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 984,681 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,042,000 after acquiring an additional 374,227 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter worth $6,241,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 273.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 463,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,849,000 after acquiring an additional 339,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 689,689 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,140,000 after acquiring an additional 217,635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

