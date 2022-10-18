SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Price Target Cut to $20.00

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SLM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on SLM in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of SLM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SLM in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.44.

Shares of SLM opened at $15.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.32. SLM has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $20.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. SLM had a return on equity of 46.75% and a net margin of 37.26%. The company had revenue of $362.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SLM will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kendall Capital Management increased its position in shares of SLM by 3.7% in the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 101,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in SLM by 37.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,965,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $273,621,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042,189 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of SLM by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 147,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the 1st quarter worth about $551,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in SLM by 5.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 441,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,104,000 after buying an additional 23,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

