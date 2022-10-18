Smart Block Chain City (SBCC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $18,688.00

Smart Block Chain City (SBCC) traded down 19.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. Smart Block Chain City has a total market capitalization of $1.06 billion and $18,688.00 worth of Smart Block Chain City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Smart Block Chain City has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One Smart Block Chain City token can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00001842 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Smart Block Chain City Profile

Smart Block Chain City’s genesis date was February 28th, 2022. Smart Block Chain City’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Smart Block Chain City’s official message board is medium.com/@sbccblokchain. Smart Block Chain City’s official Twitter account is @sbcc_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Smart Block Chain City’s official website is sbcc.world.

Smart Block Chain City Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SBCC is a blockchain infrastructure development project that is the foundation of smart cities.”

