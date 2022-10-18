SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Holdings Lowered by Aldebaran Financial Inc.

Aldebaran Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,843 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 56,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 21,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $5.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $24.65.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $362.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.39 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 27.19%. On average, analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, major shareholder Group Corp Softbank sold 6,683,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $54,601,196.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,216,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,882,702.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.36.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

