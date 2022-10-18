Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Sohu.com Stock Performance

Shares of SOHU stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.28. The firm has a market cap of $539.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.39. Sohu.com has a 1 year low of $12.87 and a 1 year high of $22.71.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $194.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.24 million. Sohu.com had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 106.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sohu.com will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sohu.com

About Sohu.com

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 120.1% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 132,286 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 72,188 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sohu.com during the second quarter worth about $321,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 36.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 425,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,049,000 after buying an additional 113,208 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sohu.com during the second quarter worth about $973,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 100.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 328,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,449,000 after buying an additional 164,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, video, and game products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.

