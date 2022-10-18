Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.
Sohu.com Stock Performance
Shares of SOHU stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.28. The firm has a market cap of $539.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.39. Sohu.com has a 1 year low of $12.87 and a 1 year high of $22.71.
Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $194.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.24 million. Sohu.com had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 106.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sohu.com will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sohu.com
About Sohu.com
Sohu.com Limited provides online media, video, and game products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sohu.com (SOHU)
- Pitch a Tent in Camping World Stock
- Fisker is Entering a Critical Stage That Could Reward Investors
- The Bottom Is In For JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- The Institutions May Cap Gains In Steel Dynamics
- Watch These 3 Economic Reports to Impact Interest Rate Hikes
Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.