SOMESING (SSX) Trading 1.7% Lower Over Last Week

SOMESING (SSX) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. Over the last week, SOMESING has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. SOMESING has a market cap of $54.15 million and $651,843.00 worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOMESING token can currently be purchased for about $0.0202 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,350.37 or 0.27568505 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010767 BTC.

About SOMESING

SOMESING’s launch date was November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,676,479,879 tokens. The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx.

Buying and Selling SOMESING

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOMESING using one of the exchanges listed above.

