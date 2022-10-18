Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $363.00.

SONVY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Sonova in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf lowered Sonova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Sonova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

Shares of SONVY stock opened at $46.53 on Thursday. Sonova has a fifty-two week low of $41.59 and a fifty-two week high of $87.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing care solutions for adults and children. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The company offers wireless communication products; rechargeable hearing aids; wireless headsets, speech enhanced hearables, audiophile headphones, microphones, and wireless transmission systems; and audiological care services.

