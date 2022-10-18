Sourceless (STR) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $153.69 Million

Sourceless (STR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 17th. Sourceless has a total market cap of $153.69 million and $40,997.00 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sourceless token can currently be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Sourceless has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,553.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006419 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 75% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00035801 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00005883 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00056642 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00057189 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00022575 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005094 BTC.

Sourceless Token Profile

STR is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.0071896 USD and is down -4.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $46,687.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

