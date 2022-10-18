Sourceless (STR) Trading 4.5% Lower Over Last Week

Sourceless (STR) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. In the last week, Sourceless has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Sourceless token can now be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. Sourceless has a total market capitalization of $170.56 million and approximately $18,211.00 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,296.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006480 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00036280 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 40% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002293 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00006319 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00057348 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00056759 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022816 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005124 BTC.

Sourceless Token Profile

Sourceless is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00815042 USD and is up 13.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $40,867.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

