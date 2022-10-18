SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Stake Cut by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,385,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303,040 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF accounts for 4.8% of Lincoln National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $203,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 504,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,883,000 after acquiring an additional 116,608 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $321,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPIP traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,384. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.72 and a 200 day moving average of $27.85. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a one year low of $25.28 and a one year high of $32.04.

