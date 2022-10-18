SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Bought by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SDY stock opened at $115.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.17. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $110.55 and a 12-month high of $133.22.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.