Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the September 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 890,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sphere 3D
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sphere 3D by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 851,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 328,746 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Sphere 3D by 537.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 122,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 103,130 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Sphere 3D during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sphere 3D during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sphere 3D by 1,356.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 24,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 22,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.13% of the company’s stock.
Sphere 3D Stock Performance
Sphere 3D stock opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.90. Sphere 3D has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $8.32.
About Sphere 3D
Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. It also provides data management solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization. Its products portfolio includes HVE-STACK high density server, which provides computer and storage appliance for the data centers; HVE-VELOCITY, a high availability dual enclosure storage area network that offers reliability and integrity for optimal data storage, protection, and recovery; HVE 3DGFX, a virtual desktop infrastructure solution; HVE STAGE, a server virtualization platform; and HVE VAULT, an appliance designed to handle requirements for backup and replication storage.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sphere 3D (ANY)
- Cloudflare Lights Up With 13% Gain After Wells Fargo Upgrade
- Google, Amazon and Tesla, 3 Big Stocks Set to Move Higher
- Biogen’s Stock Pullback Offers a Second Chance
- Pitch a Tent in Camping World Stock
- Fisker is Entering a Critical Stage That Could Reward Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Sphere 3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere 3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.