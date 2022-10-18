Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the September 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 890,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sphere 3D

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sphere 3D by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 851,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 328,746 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Sphere 3D by 537.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 122,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 103,130 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Sphere 3D during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sphere 3D during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sphere 3D by 1,356.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 24,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 22,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Sphere 3D alerts:

Sphere 3D Stock Performance

Sphere 3D stock opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.90. Sphere 3D has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $8.32.

About Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D ( NASDAQ:ANY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter. Sphere 3D had a negative net margin of 1,300.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%.

(Get Rating)

Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. It also provides data management solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization. Its products portfolio includes HVE-STACK high density server, which provides computer and storage appliance for the data centers; HVE-VELOCITY, a high availability dual enclosure storage area network that offers reliability and integrity for optimal data storage, protection, and recovery; HVE 3DGFX, a virtual desktop infrastructure solution; HVE STAGE, a server virtualization platform; and HVE VAULT, an appliance designed to handle requirements for backup and replication storage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sphere 3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere 3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.