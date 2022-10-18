Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAVE shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Spirit Airlines Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SAVE stock opened at $19.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.04 and a 200-day moving average of $23.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Spirit Airlines has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $28.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAVE. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,616,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 4,390,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,846 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,637,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,557,000 after purchasing an additional 997,254 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 317.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,230,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,890,000 after purchasing an additional 935,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,549,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,950,000 after purchasing an additional 826,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Airlines

(Get Rating)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.