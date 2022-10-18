Sprague Resources LP Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NYSE:SRLP)

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.434 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th.

Sprague Resources has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.

Get Sprague Resources alerts:

Sprague Resources Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SRLP stock opened at $20.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.31. Sprague Resources has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $21.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sprague Resources ( NYSE:SRLP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter. Sprague Resources had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SRLP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sprague Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sprague Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

Insider Activity at Sprague Resources

In related news, insider David C. Glendon sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $61,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,359 shares in the company, valued at $3,079,549.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprague Resources

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprague Resources during the first quarter worth $179,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprague Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,541,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprague Resources by 150,480.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 225,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

About Sprague Resources

(Get Rating)

As of May 28, 2021, operates as a subsidiary of Hartree Partners, LP. As of May 28, 2021, Sprague Resources LP operates as a subsidiary of Hartree Partners, LP.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprague Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprague Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.