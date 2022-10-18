Stabilus (ETR:STM) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Stabilus S.A. (ETR:STM – Get Rating) rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €54.60 ($55.71) and last traded at €54.00 ($55.10). Approximately 27,590 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 36,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at €53.40 ($54.49).
Stabilus Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €51.12 and its 200-day moving average is €49.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.61.
About Stabilus
Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.
Read More
- Fisker is Entering a Critical Stage That Could Reward Investors
- The Bottom Is In For JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- The Institutions May Cap Gains In Steel Dynamics
- Watch These 3 Economic Reports to Impact Interest Rate Hikes
- Here are 3 Stocks That Benefit From a Strong U.S. Dollar
Receive News & Ratings for Stabilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.