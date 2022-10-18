Status One Day Volume Reaches $7.72 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. Over the last seven days, Status has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One Status token can now be purchased for $0.0275 or 0.00000143 BTC on exchanges. Status has a market capitalization of $95.44 million and approximately $7.72 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,298.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006507 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00036275 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006740 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 38.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00057293 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00056080 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00022705 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005153 BTC.

Status Profile

Status is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174 with 3,470,483,788 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.0283052 USD and is up 2.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $9,926,480.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

