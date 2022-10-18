Status Price Tops $0.0277 on Top Exchanges (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. Status has a total market capitalization of $96.25 million and $9.43 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can currently be purchased for about $0.0277 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Status has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,406.31 or 1.00005124 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006426 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00036077 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00006283 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00056971 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00056267 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00022737 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005081 BTC.

About Status

Status (SNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174 with 3,470,483,788 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.0283052 USD and is up 2.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $9,926,480.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

