Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Stericycle Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ SRCL opened at $40.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.31. Stericycle has a fifty-two week low of $39.63 and a fifty-two week high of $70.91.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $679.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.27 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Stericycle will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Stericycle Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,406,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,310,000 after purchasing an additional 47,737 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Stericycle by 28.5% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,620,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,477,000 after buying an additional 1,245,500 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Stericycle by 70.0% during the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,204,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,200,000 after buying an additional 2,142,812 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Stericycle by 1.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,396,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,069,000 after buying an additional 51,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Stericycle by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,340,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,738,000 after buying an additional 95,921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

