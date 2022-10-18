Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.
NASDAQ SRCL opened at $40.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.31. Stericycle has a fifty-two week low of $39.63 and a fifty-two week high of $70.91.
Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $679.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.27 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Stericycle will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Stericycle Company Profile
Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.
