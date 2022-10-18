StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Allied Healthcare Products Stock Performance

AHPI stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of -2.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.99. Allied Healthcare Products has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $9.82.

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.02 million during the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative net margin of 6.68% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allied Healthcare Products

Allied Healthcare Products Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allied Healthcare Products stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AHPI Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.39% of Allied Healthcare Products at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.

Further Reading

