StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Cinedigm Stock Down 4.9 %

Cinedigm stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.81. Cinedigm has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $2.95.

Get Cinedigm alerts:

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.59 million during the quarter. Cinedigm had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 17.46%.

Insider Transactions at Cinedigm

Institutional Trading of Cinedigm

In other news, CFO John K. Canning sold 77,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $44,446.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinedigm during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cinedigm by 412.4% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 82,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 66,536 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cinedigm during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinedigm during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Cinedigm by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 23,262 shares during the period. 9.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cinedigm

(Get Rating)

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Content and Entertainment Business. The company distributes its products for various brands, such as Hallmark, Televisa, ITV, Nelvana, ZDF, Konami, NFL, and NHL, as well as international and domestic content creators, movie producers, television producers, and other short form digital content producers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.