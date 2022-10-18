StockNews.com Upgrades Ventas (NYSE:VTR) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VTR. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Ventas from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Ventas to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ventas from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Ventas from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.13.

VTR opened at $37.52 on Friday. Ventas has a 52-week low of $35.33 and a 52-week high of $64.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 750.55, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,600.72%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Ventas during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Ventas during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2,053.8% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

