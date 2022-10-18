StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.77.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STNE. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.80 to $7.80 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on StoneCo from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its position in StoneCo by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in StoneCo by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in StoneCo by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 81,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in StoneCo by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STNE opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. StoneCo has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $40.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.67.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. StoneCo had a negative return on equity of 7.68% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. The company’s revenue was up 275.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that StoneCo will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

