STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.16.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STOR shares. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price objective on STORE Capital in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.50 to $32.25 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on STORE Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on STORE Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of STORE Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 50,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 360.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,466,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,812 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 17,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Stock Performance

Shares of STORE Capital stock opened at $31.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.28. STORE Capital has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $36.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 136.67%.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

