Storj (STORJ) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $91.31 Million

Storj (STORJ) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. Over the last week, Storj has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Storj token can currently be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00002231 BTC on major exchanges. Storj has a market cap of $176.98 million and approximately $91.31 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Storj Token Profile

Storj’s genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 412,937,122 tokens. Storj’s official website is storj.io. The Reddit community for Storj is https://reddit.com/r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storj and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Storj Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token.As a decentralized cloud storage network, Storj is unique in more ways than one. For one, unlike traditional cloud storage solutions that store data in huge data centers, Storj runs on a network of thousands of independent computers. Anyone with a few extra terabytes of space can become a node on the platform by installing Tardigrade. All that is required is a strong and consistent internet connection. The efficiency of the network means that hosts pay far less for the storage of their data than when employing traditional cloud storage services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

