Streamr Trading 1.4% Higher Over Last Week (DATA)

Streamr (DATA) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $22.77 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Streamr has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Streamr token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0297 or 0.00000151 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Streamr’s launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 tokens. Streamr’s official message board is streamr.network/blog. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Streamr’s official website is streamr.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

