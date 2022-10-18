Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Trading Down 2.4%

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) shares were down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.49 and last traded at $30.64. Approximately 178,777 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 5,235,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SU. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Suncor Energy Stock Down 3.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.48 and a 200-day moving average of $33.84. The stock has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 18.33%. Equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3656 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.66%.

Institutional Trading of Suncor Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

