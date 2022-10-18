Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Bought by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 19,978 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $56.12 on Tuesday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.11 and a 1-year high of $74.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.49%. Super Micro Computer’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna cut Super Micro Computer from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Super Micro Computer to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on Super Micro Computer from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.40.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as security software.

