Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) Stock Price Down 10.3%

Superior Gold Inc. (CVE:SGI – Get Rating) dropped 10.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 584,175 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 212% from the average daily volume of 187,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

SGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Superior Gold from C$1.00 to C$0.60 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cormark downgraded Superior Gold from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$0.90 to C$0.30 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Pi Financial reduced their price target on Superior Gold from C$1.25 to C$1.05 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Haywood Securities reduced their price target on Superior Gold from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a report on Friday, August 19th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.57 million and a P/E ratio of 6.67.

Superior Gold ( CVE:SGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$40.17 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Superior Gold Inc. will post 0.1495455 EPS for the current year.

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine covering an area of 759 square kilometers (km²) located to the northeast of Perth, Western Australia; and holds a 80% interest in the Hermes open pit project that covers an area of approximately 217 km² located to the southwest of the Plutonic gold mine.

