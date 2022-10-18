SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) Price Target Cut to $6.00

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Barrington Research from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 50.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of SuRo Capital from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of SuRo Capital to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SuRo Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

SuRo Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SSSS traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $4.00. 2,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,965. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.75. SuRo Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $16.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.68. The company has a quick ratio of 50.30, a current ratio of 50.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SuRo Capital

SuRo Capital ( NASDAQ:SSSS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter. SuRo Capital had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 2,865.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its position in shares of SuRo Capital by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 551,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 226,999 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SuRo Capital by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 60,929 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SuRo Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of SuRo Capital by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 29,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SuRo Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

SuRo Capital Company Profile

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growing, late stage, venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

