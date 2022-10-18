Swipe 1-Day Volume Hits $11.24 Million (SXP)

Swipe (SXP) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One Swipe coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00001624 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Swipe has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Swipe has a market cap of $151.29 million and $11.24 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Swipe alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,347.79 or 0.27527707 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010751 BTC.

About Swipe

Swipe was first traded on August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 525,116,693 coins and its circulating supply is 479,937,576 coins. Swipe’s official website is solar.org. The official message board for Swipe is blog.solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Swipe

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe aims to create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum.Additionally, Swipe issues debit card services to their users including the Swipe Standard Visa Card and Swipe Premium Visa Card.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swipe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.