Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,867 shares during the period. Sysco comprises approximately 2.6% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $15,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,402,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,123,000 after acquiring an additional 409,441 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 11.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,539,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536,646 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,668,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,695,000 after purchasing an additional 148,215 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,545,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,561,000 after purchasing an additional 477,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,416,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,564,000 after purchasing an additional 301,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.56.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $0.94 on Tuesday, reaching $76.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,330,735. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.75. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.04.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.24%.

Sysco Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.