TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Down 3.3%

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TALGet Rating) shares fell 3.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.04 and last traded at $4.07. Approximately 62,446 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,506,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.21.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.41.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TALGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $224.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in TAL Education Group by 99.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TAL Education Group in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in TAL Education Group in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TAL Education Group in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in TAL Education Group in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

