TD Asset Management Inc. Has $803,000 Holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in LCI Industries during the first quarter worth $7,900,000. abrdn plc boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 18.4% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 350,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,304,000 after acquiring an additional 54,334 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 204.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 58,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,031,000 after acquiring an additional 39,017 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 11.8% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 328,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,139,000 after acquiring an additional 34,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in LCI Industries during the first quarter worth $2,736,000. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LCII traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $101.74. 2,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,852. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.04. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $163.33. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.45.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.89. LCI Industries had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 41.58%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 18.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.56%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of LCI Industries to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LCI Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

