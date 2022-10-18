TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. First American Trust FSB increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 115,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 25.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 133.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 11,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $100,042.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,527.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $150,322.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,254.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $100,042.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,527.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALK traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.25. 29,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,456,516. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.19 and a twelve month high of $61.55.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.25. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $61.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.44.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

