TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,780,000 shares, a decrease of 11.9% from the September 15th total of 17,920,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

TechnipFMC Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE FTI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.49. 359,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,380,463. TechnipFMC has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $9.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 1.71.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TechnipFMC will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 13.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter valued at $1,586,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 22,151 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 44,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 8,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FTI shares. Barclays upgraded TechnipFMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Benchmark started coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.86.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

