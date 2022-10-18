Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) SVP Daniel Trencher Sells 1,000 Shares

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOCGet Rating) SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $24,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,408 shares in the company, valued at $586,768.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

  • On Monday, September 19th, Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $30,180.00.
  • On Wednesday, August 17th, Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $37,500.00.

Teladoc Health Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of TDOC stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.45. 5,312,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,855,775. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $156.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.71.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOCGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $592.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.86 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 441.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.04%. Research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lowered shares of Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen lowered shares of Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.84.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at $27,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

