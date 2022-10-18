Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Short Interest Up 15.9% in September

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,160,000 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the September 15th total of 6,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERIC. George Kaiser Family Foundation boosted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 246,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 85,964 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 398.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,668,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,146,000 after buying an additional 2,932,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,325,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,531,000 after buying an additional 2,297,972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

ERIC traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.48. The company had a trading volume of 10,125,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,796,244. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.55. The company has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.53. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.60.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.48%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ERIC. Barclays began coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 78 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.58.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

