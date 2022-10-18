Tellor Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $35.01 Million (TRB)

Tellor (TRB) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 18th. One Tellor token can now be bought for $15.29 or 0.00077971 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tellor has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $35.01 million and approximately $5.39 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003295 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000257 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000320 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000316 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,443.58 or 0.27771146 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000661 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010846 BTC.
Tellor Profile
Tellor launched on August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,406,596 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,289,631 tokens. The official message board for Tellor is tellor.io/blog. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Tellor Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
